COVID-19: Over 20,000 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 652
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 20,000-mark on Wednesday, 22 April, with the tally rising to 20,471.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 15,859 active cases in the country, while 652 people have died. As many as 3,959 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
The total confirmed cases include 77 foreign nationals.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases so far at 5,221, followed by Gujarat at 2,272 and Delhi at 2,156.
India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. However, some relaxations were effected from 20 April in areas least affected by the virus to revive the economy.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)