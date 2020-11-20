45,882 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally Past 90 L; 1.32 L Deaths

India on Friday, 20 November, reported 45,882 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 90,04,365. The death toll increased by 584 to 1,32,162.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,43,794 active cases across the country, while 84,28,409 patients have been discharged.

After days of decline, the number of active cases increased by 491, as per data reported on Friday.

A total of 12,95,91,786 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 19 November, of which 10,83,397 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.