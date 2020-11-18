38,617 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 89.12 L; 1.3 L Deaths

India on Wednesday, 18 November, reported 38,617 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 89,12,907. The death toll increased by 474 to 1,30,993.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,46,805 active cases across the country, while 83,35,109 patients have been discharged.

A total of 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 17 November, of which 9,37,279 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.