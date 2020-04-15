COVID-19: Over 11,400 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 377
The number of coronavirus cases in India shot up to 11,439 on Wednesday, 15 April, with the death toll standing at 377.
According to the latest Health Ministry figures, there are now 9,756 active cases across the country, while 377 people have died. As many as 1,305 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Thirty-eight people have died in the last 24 hours alone.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases so far at 2,687, followed by Delhi at 1,561 and Tamil Nadu at 1,204.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus till 3 May.
