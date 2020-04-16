COVID-19: Over 12,000 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 414
The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 12,380 on Thursday, 16 April, with the death toll standing at 414.
According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now a total of 10,477 active cases with 414 people having died. As many as 1,488 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 2,916, followed by Delhi at 1,578 and Tamil Nadu at 1,242.
India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. However, relaxations to certain sectors have been granted starting 20 April.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)