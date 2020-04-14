COVID-19: Over 10,000 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 339
The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 10,000-mark on Tuesday, 14 April, with the death toll standing at 339.
According to the Health Ministry figures, there are 8,988 active cases in India with 339 people having died. As many as 1,035 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated, taking the total number of cases to 10,363.
According to ANI, as many as 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 2,334, followed by Delhi at 1,510 and Tamil Nadu at 1,173.
With the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced to curb the spread of the virus coming to an end on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10 am, where he is expected to announce its extension by another two weeks, albeit with some relaxations.
