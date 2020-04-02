Children Below 10 Years Tested Positive, MP Tally Reaches 98
Twelve more coronavirus patients have been found in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 98, an official said on Thursday, 2 April. Indore is the worst affected city in the state with 77 percent of the total cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, he said.
The 12 new patients include an 80-year-old woman and three from a family whose nine members who were tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, 1 April.
Earlier on Wednesday, PTI reported that the nine positive cases from one family includes three children, aged 3, 5 and 8, residing in Tanzeem Nagar area of the city.
Children Below 10 Years Tested Positive in Indore, City Becomes The Epicentre
On 31 March, AGM Medical college issued a report which shook the authorities in the state. It reported that children aged 3, 5 and 8 have been tested COVID-19 positive.
Local newspaper Dainik Jagran reported that nine members from one family have been tested positive. Following which the family including people between the age of 3 to 45 years, was isolated.
Quoting Additional Superintendent of Police Guru Prasad Parashar, PTI reported on Wednesday that a police official from Indore was also among the new coronavirus patients. He has been admitted in a private hospital.
As a precautionary measure, the police official's wife and two daughters have also been kept in a separate ward of the hospital. The police station where the official was posted as in-charge has been sanitised and steps are being taken to protect the other staff from the infection, Parashar said.
Officials Deny Community Transmission
Majority of COVID-19 patients in Indore have no travel history and they contracted the infection at the local level, the official said.
However, the health department has denied that the pandemic has entered the community transmission phase in Indore.
The moment health department officials come to know about any coronavirus patient, they immediately try to find people who came in contact with the person and shift them to a quarantine facility, he said.
Since the outbreak of coronavirus infection in Indore, more than 600 people have been quarantined as a preventive measure.
(With inputs from PTI.)
