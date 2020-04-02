Children Below 10 Years Tested Positive, MP Tally Reaches 98

Twelve more coronavirus patients have been found in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 98, an official said on Thursday, 2 April. Indore is the worst affected city in the state with 77 percent of the total cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The 12 new patients include an 80-year-old woman and three from a family whose nine members who were tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, 1 April.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI reported that the nine positive cases from one family includes three children, aged 3, 5 and 8, residing in Tanzeem Nagar area of the city.