CBSE Allows Students to Carry Masks, Sanitiser to Boards Exams

This year over 30 lakh students are appearing for both Class 10 and Class 12 annual board examinations. The CBSE Board exams began on 15 February, and the Class 10 exams will conclude on 20 March, while the Class 12 board exams will conclude on 30 March.

Three schools in Delhi-NCR have announced holidays for students and staff as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while two schools advanced their spring break and others sent out advisories to parents.

As of 4 March, a total of 29 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. Of these 29 cases, three in Kerala have recovered, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.