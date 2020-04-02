COVID-19: Number of Cases Crosses 2,000-Mark; Death Toll at 53
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose beyond 2,000 on Thursday, 2 April, less than a week after it crossed the 1,000-mark.
According to Health Ministry data, as of late on Thursday, there are now a total of 2,069 confirmed cases across the country, including 1,860 active cases, 53 deaths, 155 patients who have been cured or discharged and one who has migrated.
In its daily briefing earlier on Thursday, the Health Ministry had said around 400 COVID-19 positive cases have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster.
"Yesterday, the cabinet secretary through video conferencing with chief secretaries and DGPs asked them to initiate intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants and implement containment measures on war-footing," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Agrawal said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, on Thursday, held a meeting with chief ministers of various states via video-conferencing, saying that state governments and the Centre must formulate a common exit strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of population once the lockdown ends.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present on call. This was the second time PM Modi spoke to the chief ministers on the pandemic.
He later took to Twitter to announce that he will be sharing a "small video message with my fellow Indians" at 9 am on Friday, 3 April.
