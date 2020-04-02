COVID-19: Number of Cases Crosses 2,000-Mark; Death Toll at 53

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, on Thursday, held a meeting with chief ministers of various states via video-conferencing, saying that state governments and the Centre must formulate a common exit strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of population once the lockdown ends.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present on call. This was the second time PM Modi spoke to the chief ministers on the pandemic.

He later took to Twitter to announce that he will be sharing a "small video message with my fellow Indians" at 9 am on Friday, 3 April.