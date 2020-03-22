COVID-19: Lockdown in 75 Districts to Be Announced, Say Officials
The Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday, 22 March.
It has also decided to suspend inter-state bus services till 31 March, they said.
In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID-19, it was agreed that there is urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till 31 March 2020, a home ministry official said.
State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases or casualties, the official said.
