COVID-19: Lockdown in 75 Districts to Be Announced, Say Officials
Passengers wearing protective face masks wait at a railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu, Saturday, 21 March.
PTI
India

The Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday, 22 March.

It has also decided to suspend inter-state bus services till 31 March, they said.

The decisions have been taken at a high level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all States and the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID-19, it was agreed that there is urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till 31 March 2020, a home ministry official said.

State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases or casualties, the official said.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

