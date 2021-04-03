89,129 New COVID Cases in India; Biggest 1-Day Spike in 6 Months

The active cases have now increased to 6,58,909 comprising 5.32 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 percent.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,64,110 on Saturday with 714 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.32 percent, the data stated.

A total of 24,69,59,192 samples were tested for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of these, 10,46,605 samples were tested on Friday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Centre has advised high-burden states and Union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge.

So far, 7.30 crore doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on 16 January after approvals for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.