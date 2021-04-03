89,129 New COVID Cases in India; Biggest 1-Day Spike in 6 Months
The active cases have now increased to 6,58,909.
India reported 89,129 new COVID-19 cases and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since September 2020, taking the total tally to 1,23,92,260 on Saturday, 3 April.
There has been a surge in the cases for the last three weeks. States like Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka, among others, have been reporting a high number of cases.
Daily cases in the country peaked on 16 September 2020, with 97,894 people testing positive for the virus in a single day.
The active cases have now increased to 6,58,909 comprising 5.32 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 percent.
Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,64,110 on Saturday with 714 new fatalities.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.32 percent, the data stated.
A total of 24,69,59,192 samples were tested for COVID-19 as of Friday.
Of these, 10,46,605 samples were tested on Friday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The Centre has advised high-burden states and Union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge.
So far, 7.30 crore doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on 16 January after approvals for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.
(With inputs from IANS)
