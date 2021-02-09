15 States, UTs Haven’t Reported Any COVID Deaths in 24 Hours: Govt

There are 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) that haven't reported any COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, and seven states and UTs that haven't reported deaths in the last three weeks, a Union Health Ministry official said at a briefing on Tuesday, 9 February.

Addressing the briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there has been a 55 percent decline in average daily COVID-19 deaths in the last five weeks.

Active cases account for only 1.32 percent of the total cases, with Kerala (45.72 percent) and Maharashtra (25.06 percent) accounting for 71 percent of the total active cases in the country, the government representative said.