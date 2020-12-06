36,011 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 96.44 L; 1.4 L Deaths
Globally, over 66.4 million COVID cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 15,28,000.
India on Sunday, 6 December, reported 36,011 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 96,44,222. The death toll increased by 482 to 1,40,182.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,03,248 active cases across the country, while 91,00,792 patients have been discharged so far.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.03 lakh now.
With more than 14.5 million recorded infections, the United States has the highest caseload. Its death toll is also the highest at more than 2,80,000. India is the second worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases, and third in terms of the death toll.
