COVID-19: Army Issues Fresh Work From Home Advisory for Officers

The army issued a fresh advisory on Friday, 20 March, saying 35 percent officers and 50 percent junior commissioned officers (JCOs) in the Headquarters will take turns in working from home for a week from 23 March. Photo used for representational purposes only.
Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the army issued a fresh advisory on Friday, 20 March, saying 35 percent officers and 50 percent junior commissioned officers (JCOs) in the Headquarters will take turns in working from home for a week from 23 March.

The second group of officers and JCOs will proceed on home quarantine on 30 March.

"Thirty-five percent officers and 50 percent JCO/OR to work from home adhering to home quarantine for one week starting 23 March 2020. Second group to proceed on home quarantine on 30 March 2020,” the advisory said.

“Intermixing of groups has to be avoided. It shall be ensured that personnel are available on telephone and electronic means at all times for exigencies of work,” the army said.

The decision has been taken to minimise contacts in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

In order to avoid crowding, bunching at entry, exit points, personnel attending office at the Army Headquarters will also adhere to staggered timings (0900 hours - 1730 hours and 0945 hours 1815 hours), the advisory said.

