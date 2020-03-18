COVID-19: UP Govt Schools to Promote Classes 1-8 Without Exams
Students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday, 18 March.
"Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools run by the basic education department, of class one to eight to next classes without examination. All schools have been closed till 2 April," Additional Chief Secretary, Education Renuka Kumar said in a order issued on Tuesday night.
The state government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, mulitplexes and tourists places in the state till 2 April and implemented work-from-home protocol to the extent possible to contain the coronavirus spread.
Competitive and other examinations too have been postponed till 2 April.
Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus shows no signs of stopping as cases of COVID-19 – the disease it causes – mount worldwide.
On Wednesday, 18 March, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 150, according to the Health Ministry data.
