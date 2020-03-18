COVID-19: UP Govt Schools to Promote Classes 1-8 Without Exams

"Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools run by the basic education department, of class one to eight to next classes without examination. All schools have been closed till 2 April," Additional Chief Secretary, Education Renuka Kumar said in a order issued on Tuesday night.

The state government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, mulitplexes and tourists places in the state till 2 April and implemented work-from-home protocol to the extent possible to contain the coronavirus spread.