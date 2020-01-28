Coronavirus: Air India Plane Ready to Evacuate Indians From Wuhan

Flag carrier Air India has kept one of its 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Wuhan province in China in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the East Asian country, an official source said on Tuesday, 28 January 2020.

The airline is awaiting necessary approvals from the ministries of External Affairs and Health to operate the special evacuation flight, the source said.

The decision follows the government instructions to various ministries to take steps to deal with the issue.

“We have kept a Boeing 747-400 ready in Mumbai to operate an evacuation flight to China whenever we get a go ahead from the government,” a source told PTI.