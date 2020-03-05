Accused Exempted From Personal Appearance in Telangana Courts

The Registrar General also gave instructions to the courts on the steps required for sanitation in the court premises. They were asked to provide sanitisers and soaps in toilets in the premises, also take necessary steps to maintain hygiene and make masks available to all the officers, staff and litigants visiting the courts.

They were also advised to ensure that at least two doctors are available in district court complexes and one in other places, when needed to deal with suspected cases of coronavirus. The judicial officers will coordinate with the district medical and health offices for this.

All the courts were also directed to advise the officers and staff on care and precautions.