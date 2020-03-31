COVID-19: 54 from Karnataka Attended Nizamuddin Meet; 13 Traced
The Karnataka government on Tuesday, 31 March said at least 54 people from Karnataka attended the religious congregation, hosted by the Tablighi Jamaat, in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi earlier this month.
On Monday, six people from Telangana and one person from Kashmir, who had participated in the event, were pronounced dead from COVID-19.
According to the minister, 26 are from Bidar, with others from Bengaluru, Gulbara and Ballari.
“It is now confirmed that 54 people from the state participated in the religious programme at Nizamuddin, Delhi. They are from Bidar, Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru. Of them 13 of them who were quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19. Of the 54, 26 are from Bidar alone. They have already been quarantined. Work to identify the rest and quarantine them is on.”B Sriramalu, Health Minister, Karnataka
Over 2,000 delegates, including people from Indonesia and Malaysia, had attended the Tabligi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from 8-15 March. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an FIR to be filed against the cleric who was leading the congregation.
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 98 in Karnataka
According to a health department bulletin, 10 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Karnataka since Monday evening, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 98 as of Tuesday, 31 March. These include three deaths and six recoveries.
A 52-year-old man and women aged 48 and 26, who are residents of Hosapete in Ballari district, with a travel history to Bengaluru are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19. A detailed investigation is on to find out how they were infected by the virus, the department said, adding that they are members of the same family.
The new cases include a 40-year-old man from Bengaluru who was in contact with a person who had tested positive earlier and a 19-year-old with a travel history to New York.
Two men aged 35 and 41 years from Mysuru, who are also contacts of a COVID-19 patient, have also contracted the infection.
A 40-year-old woman from Gowribidanur in Chikkaballapur; a 34-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada, with a travel history to Dubai; and a 26-year-old man from Batkal in Uttarakannada, also with travel history to Dubai, have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.
(With inputs from PTI)
