Bihar Man Reports People to COVID-19 Help Centre, Gets Killed
A man was beaten to death by two people, who had returned from Maharashtra, and their families on Monday, 31 March in Sitamarhi's Madhaul village.
Seven people have been arrested in connection to the man’s death.
Meanwhile, Dr Harsh Vardhan, minister of health and family welfare, condemned the incident and said he was sad to hear the news. He urged every Indian to be aware of their duty as a responsible citizen and come together to overcome the COVID-19 threat.
Meanwhile, Bihar has recorded 15 positive cases of COVID-19 which include one death. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with eight deaths and 198 reported cases, which includes 25 people who have recovered.
India continues to see little respite from the disease with over 1,200 reported cases and the death toll presently at 32.
(This story is being updated.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)