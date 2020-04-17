COVID-19: AP to Deploy 1 Lakh Rapid Testing Kits in Next 3 Days

An official statement explaining the testing process said: “There will be two strips called IGG and IGM in the kits on which blood samples would be taken to which control solution is added and the result will be out in 10 minutes to know whether the case is positive or negative.”

These kits are manufactured by SD Biosensors company of South Korea and they have been already been approved by the ICMR.

Government officials said that 16,555 tests were conducted in the state till 16 April.