COVID-19: AP to Deploy 1 Lakh Rapid Testing Kits in Next 3 Days
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday, 17 April received one lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea. This is expected to increase the state’s testing capacity exponentially, while states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are still waiting for their order for rapid kits that are stuck in China due to bureaucratic hurdles.
These kits were transported in a special flight from South Korea. Special chief secretary for medical and health Jawahar Reddy said that the kits would be despatched to all the districts in three days and doctors will be given special training to handle the kits.
An official statement explaining the testing process said: “There will be two strips called IGG and IGM in the kits on which blood samples would be taken to which control solution is added and the result will be out in 10 minutes to know whether the case is positive or negative.”
These kits are manufactured by SD Biosensors company of South Korea and they have been already been approved by the ICMR.
Government officials said that 16,555 tests were conducted in the state till 16 April.
