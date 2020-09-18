Cop Who Issued Lockdown Pass to Wadhawans Made Pune Commissioner

Twenty three members of the Wadhawan family, violated lockdown orders, and headed to the hill station near Mumbai in five cars, even as the entire country remained confined to their homes.

Satara Police had later registered FIR against 25 persons, including Wadhawan family members for breaking the lockdown and holidaying at a farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar in Satara district.

Gupta, an IIT graduate who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department, Mumbai.