Cop Walks 450 km to Join Duty In MP Amid Lockdown
A 22-year-old constable in Madhya Pradesh walked for nearly 20 hours on foot to join his duty. Constable Digvijay Sharma travelled about 450 kilometres from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh. This is despite his senior advising him to stay at home.
Digivijay told PTI, “I contacted my boss - Pachor police station inspector - and told him that I want to join duty during these testing times. He advised me against it as there was no transport facility available.”
He added:
Pradeep Sharma, Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP), said, “I am going to write to the state Director General of Police, requesting him to give the constable a letter of appreciation.”
Meanwhile, twenty-six-year-old Nitin Kumar passed away while walking towards his home in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh from Sonipat in Haryana, as he was run over by a bus. The private bus hit him in Moradabad on Saturday, 28 March.
Kumar was employed at a shoe factory in Sonipat and was returning home after the factory was shut because of the announcement of a 21-day lockdown. He was walking with his younger brother Pankaj who also works at the same place.