Cop Walks 450 km to Join Duty In MP Amid Lockdown

Meanwhile, twenty-six-year-old Nitin Kumar passed away while walking towards his home in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh from Sonipat in Haryana, as he was run over by a bus. The private bus hit him in Moradabad on Saturday, 28 March.

Kumar was employed at a shoe factory in Sonipat and was returning home after the factory was shut because of the announcement of a 21-day lockdown. He was walking with his younger brother Pankaj who also works at the same place.