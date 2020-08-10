Cop Arrested in Tuticorin Custodial Death Case Dies of COVID-19

Special Sub Inspector (SSI) Pauldurai was arrested along with four other policemen – Chelladurai, Saamadurai, Veyilamuthu and Thomas – in connection with the case. These officers were allegedly holding Jayaraj and Bennix while the other policemen attacked them. They were booked under Section 302 (Punishment for murder), Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), Section 342 r/w 107 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) of the IPC.

Their arrests came after the CB-CID had arrested five other policemen on 19 July who were on duty in the Sathankulam police station — Inspector Sridhar, sub inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghuganesh, and constables Murugan and Muthuraj the week before.

These five policemen were booked by the CB-CID for murder of the father-son duo and remanded to judicial custody.

Jayaraj and Bennix were picked up by the Sathankulam police on 19 June for allegedly keeping their mobile phone shop open beyond the curfew hours. After being taken to the station, the two were allegedly assaulted by the policemen before they were remanded.