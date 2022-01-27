'Twitter Under Pressure From Govt to Silence My Voice,' Claims Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi wrote to the Twitter CEO to ensure that it does not actively help in the growth of authoritarianism in India.
Alleging that the "growth in his Twitter followers had suddenly been suppressed", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal in December 2021, urging him to ensure that the social media platform does not actively help in the growth of authoritarianism in India.
Stating that he wanted to bring to his attention Twitter's "unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech in India", Gandhi said in the letter, "With nearly 20 million followers, my Twitter account has been very active, adding an average of eight to ten thousand new followers every day."
Gandhi said in May 2021, his account had gained roughly 6,40,000 new followers, and that had been the case for several years until July 2021.
"Then something strange happened. Since August 2021, the average number of my new monthly followers has fallen to nearly zero. There is an inflection point after which my account seems to have been paralysed," he said.
Gandhi Attaches Detailed Analysis
Gandhi also attached an analysis detailing the same by social media experts, which also included the number comparisons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, Home Minister Amit Shah's and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's respective Twitter accounts.
"Perhaps not so coincidentally, it was precisely during these months that I raised the plight of a rape victim's family in Delhi, stood in solidarity with farmers and fought the government on many other human rights issues. In fact, a video of mine that promised farmers that the three infamous farm laws will be repealed is among the most-watched video on Twitter posted by any political leader in India in recent times," Gandhi said.
Gandhi went on to say that people at Twitter India had informed him that they were under "immense pressure" from the government to silence his voice, adding that his account was blocked for a few days for no "legitimate" reason.
"I have been reliably, albeit discreetly, informed by people at Twitter India that they are under immense pressure by the government to silence my voice. My account was even blocked for a few days for no legitimate reason. There were many other Twitter handles, including Government ones, which had tweeted similar photos of the same people. None of those accounts were blocked. My account was singularly targeted," he added.
Gandhi said he was writing to Parag on "behalf of more than a billion Indians" not to allow Twitter to become a pawn in the destruction of the idea of India.
"You have an enormous responsibility to ensure that Twitter does not actively help in the growth of authoritarianism in India," he said.
A Twitter spokesperson quoted by The Wall Street Journal later said that follower counts fluctuated as the social media company used machine learning to "combat spam and manipulation". The spokesperson also said that each week Twitter removes millions of accounts that violate its policies "against activities such as malicious automation".
The Congress party, however, rejected the explanation. Srivatsa YB, who is in charge of digital communication for Mr Gandhi's office, told the newspaper that Twitter's response was neither fully explanatory nor satisfactory.
"The chronology of events does not corroborate Twitter's claims," he said.
Twitter's Official Response
However, on Thursday, Twitter issued a detailed response through its spokesperson.
"Follower counts are a visible feature, and we want everyone to have confidence that numbers are meaningful and accurate. Twitter has a zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam," a Twitter spokesperson said on Thursday, reported ANI.
"We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate."
"We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation and spam. You can take a look at the latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context. While some accounts notice a minor difference, in certain cases, the number could be higher," the spokesperson said.
Twitter and Facebook have been facing growing scrutiny in India. Last year, Twitter had flagged "the potential threat to freedom of expression" in India and "the use of intimidation tactics by the police" when it clashed with the government over its new rules for the I-T sector.
Other Instances of Censorship
However, in 2021, Twitter had also censored several tweets critical of the Modi government.
In February 2021, the Centre had issued several orders under Section 69A of the IT Act calling for several hundred handles on Twitter – and certain hashtags – to be blocked. The government had demanded Twitter to take down posts during the farmers’ protests that carried the “baseless” and “incendiary” #farmergenocide hashtag.
In April 2021, Twitter had censored over 50 tweets that criticised the Modi administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
(With inputs from ANI.)
