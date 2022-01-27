'Twitter Under Pressure From Govt to Silence My Voice,' Claims Rahul Gandhi

Alleging that the "growth in his Twitter followers had suddenly been suppressed", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal in December 2021, urging him to ensure that the social media platform does not actively help in the growth of authoritarianism in India.

Stating that he wanted to bring to his attention Twitter's "unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech in India", Gandhi said in the letter, "With nearly 20 million followers, my Twitter account has been very active, adding an average of eight to ten thousand new followers every day."

Gandhi said in May 2021, his account had gained roughly 6,40,000 new followers, and that had been the case for several years until July 2021.