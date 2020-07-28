Now BJP’s Baluni Invites Priyanka for Traditional ‘Pahadi’ Meal

After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invited BJP MP Anil Baluni over tea, he politely declined, citing health grounds. However, he promised the Congress leader a sumptuous traditional Uttarakhand meal, once he shifts to 35 Lodhi Estate, Vadra's bungalow, that was recently allowed to him.

Baluni promised Gandhi a meal consisting of delicacies like 'Manduve ke Roti', 'Jhangore ki kheer' (both made of millets), Pahadi raita and 'Bhatt ke Chutkani' (black beans daal), once the BJP's media in charge is in his new residence.

Thanking her for her invite, Baluni cited the cancer treatment he underwent in Mumbai which requires him to be in isolation for some more time before he can venture out.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi spoke to Baluni over the phone. She took to Twitter to say: "Spoke to Anil Baluni and his wife I pray for their health and prosperity".