‘Influence of Dictatorship Has Increased in India’: Sonia Gandhi

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Saturday, 29 August, that 'anti-nation' forces are spreading hatred and the venom of violence in the country.



Speaking at the bhumi pujan ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly building, in a recorded message, Gandhi further said that forces are trying to derail the country and the influence of dictatorship on democracy has increased.

“Since Independence, we have come a long way. We have faced many problems and also managed to solve them but we are way behind the dreams of our forefathers… In the last few years, there have been attempts to derail our country. Today, the country is at a crossroads. Anti-poor and anti-nation forces are making people fight each other and spreading hatred and venom of violence in the country,” Sonia said.