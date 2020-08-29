‘Influence of Dictatorship Has Increased in India’: Sonia Gandhi
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said the influence of dictatorship on democracy has increased.
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Saturday, 29 August, that 'anti-nation' forces are spreading hatred and the venom of violence in the country.
Speaking at the bhumi pujan ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly building, in a recorded message, Gandhi further said that forces are trying to derail the country and the influence of dictatorship on democracy has increased.
“Since Independence, we have come a long way. We have faced many problems and also managed to solve them but we are way behind the dreams of our forefathers… In the last few years, there have been attempts to derail our country. Today, the country is at a crossroads. Anti-poor and anti-nation forces are making people fight each other and spreading hatred and venom of violence in the country,” Sonia said.
“Powers that want people to fight are spreading poison of hate in the country. Freedom of expression is under threat, democracy is being destroyed. They want India’s people, our tribals, women, youth to keep their mouths shut. Vo desh ka muh bandh rakhna chahte hain.”Sonia Gandhi, Congress President
‘After 75 years of Independence,’ she added, ‘the makers of the Constitution would not have imagined that the country will be facing such a difficult time.’
Sonia Gandhi also praised Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel for his service, and said that the state government is taking care of its poorest people.
Targeting the BJP governance, Sonia said that 15 years of BJP government “is an example that a visionless government can never think about peoples’ benefit.”
