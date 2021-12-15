Congress Postpones Rahul Gandhi’s 28 December Mumbai Rally Amid Omicron Threat
28 December is an important day in history of the Congress party as it's the party's 137th foundation day.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed rally in Mumbai, scheduled to be held on 28 December, has been postponed by the Mumbai Congress unit, taking the Omicron threat into consideration, news agency ANI reported citing a senior leader.
Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said the decision to postpone the rally was taken after holding discussions with state officials and senior party leaders in New Delhi. New dates for the same will be announced soon.
The rally was to be held ahead of the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies, which are due early next year.
Jagtap was quoted as saying, “Rahul Gandhi's rally is postponed but not cancelled. The threat of coronavirus pandemic and its new variant Omicron was also taken into consideration before arriving at this decision.”
As per the report given by National Institute of Virology, 8 more patients were detected with Omicron variant in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 14 December, taking the state’s tally to stand at 28. Out of the 8 patients detected with Omicron yesterday, 7 patients are from Mumbai.
Earlier, Jagtap had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government, to grant permission for the rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on 28 December, after the BMC refused nod.
However, before the petition could be heard, Jagtap on Tuesday withdrew the plea unconditionally.
The plea said 28 December is a very important day in history of the Congress party as it is the party's 137th foundation day.
Shivaji Park area located in Dadar was declared by the High Court in 2010 as a silence zone after public interest litigation was filed by an NGO.
(With inputs from ANI.)
