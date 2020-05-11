‘Cong Paid For Your Tickets’: MLA To Migrants on Train in Punjab

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a Congress MLA disributing pamphlets to migrants on a train that was rolled out of a station on Sunday, 10 May, in Congress-ruled Punjab.

The MLA, Amarinder Raja Warring, can be seen with a group of party workers at the station, handing over the pamphlets and saying, "Aapka ghar jaane ka kharcha Congress party karrhi hai." (Congress party is paying your expense to go home).

Other party workers can be seeing doing the same, with one of them saying, "Khushi se jaiyega, prem se jaiyega." (Be happy and go back home with love among each other).