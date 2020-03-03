Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s House in Delhi Attacked

Earlier in the day, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a discussion in Parliament on Delhi violence.

"Government says we leave it on the Speaker, the Speaker says debate will happen after things will be normal. Now coming under pressure, they are saying it will be discussed after Holi. Holi with blood is being played and you are talking about (festival of) Holi. They are running away from debate and are scared of debate," Chowdhury said.

(With inputs from ANI and Indian Express.)