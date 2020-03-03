Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s House in Delhi Attacked
The Delhi residence of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was attacked by miscreants around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, 3 March, with , his office claimed, ANI reports.
As per another report by The Indian Express, around 5.30 pm, four men entered his office asking about him. When the staff of his office asked them to share their phone numbers, they demanded to talk to him on the phone. When the staff denied their request, they attacked the staff and vandalised his office.
Earlier in the day, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a discussion in Parliament on Delhi violence.
"Government says we leave it on the Speaker, the Speaker says debate will happen after things will be normal. Now coming under pressure, they are saying it will be discussed after Holi. Holi with blood is being played and you are talking about (festival of) Holi. They are running away from debate and are scared of debate," Chowdhury said.
(With inputs from ANI and Indian Express.)