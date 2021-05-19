Pilot Camp MLA Hemaram Choudhary Quits, Cong Says Will Resolve
The BJP claimed that the six-time MLA had been sidelined by Congress.
Another political storm is brewing as Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary, a close associate of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on Tuesday, May 19, tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi.
The legislator from Rajasthan’s Barmer said he will reveal the reason for the move once his resignation is accepted.
“Under Rule 173 of Rajasthan Assembly’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, I am submitting my resignation, attached with this letter, from Gudamalani Assembly seat. Please accept it today itself,” the letter read.
Choudhary was among the 19 MLAs who had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year under Pilot’s leadership. Many analysts pointed out this move to be proof of discontent in the Pilot camp.
While the rebel MLAs were reinducted into the party after senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the late Ahmed Patel, stepped in, Choudhary stood with Pilot throughout the rebellion.
A six-time MLA, Choudhary has been vocal in his criticism against the state government’s policies. The Opposition, BJP, alleged that he had resigned as he had been sidelined by the party.
“It is a rare case where an MLA has resigned as issues and problems of people in his constituency were not being addressed. I have seen him in the House for a long time. Whenever he speaks, he does so from his heart,” said Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, reported PTI.
The Congress state unit, however, brushed the claim aside saying, “This is a family issue, it will be resolved soon.”
