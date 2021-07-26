Expansion of Congress-Led Rajasthan Cabinet on the Cards

In June, the Congress party had suggested that the party was working towards resolving Pilot's issues.

“The party is working to resolve the issues regarding demands of Pilot related to allotment of ministerial posts to MLAs close to him. It may happen anytime or may take time," a top source in the Congress had told PTI last month.

Sachin Pilot's position within the party is yet to be determined, the senior Congress leader had further indicated.

There are presently nine vacant positions in the Rajasthan Cabinet, which has a total of 30 posts.