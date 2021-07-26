Expansion of Congress-Led Rajasthan Cabinet on the Cards
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra hosted a meeting of 25 MLAs on Sunday.
The Congress-led government in Rajasthan is likely to undergo a Cabinet expansion in the coming week, news agency PTI reported, citing party sources.
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra hosted a meeting of 25 MLAs on Sunday, 25 July, to discuss the matter of the expansion, NDTV reported.
General Secretary (organisation) of the Congress party KC Venugopal as well as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Incharge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken had arrived in Jaipur on Saturday, ahead of the meeting.
The two had met with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Saturday to discuss the Cabinet reshuffle and political appointments, before the meeting on Sunday, PTI reported.
"We're discussing the Cabinet expansion, appointment of district and block-level chiefs of Congress and appointments in boards and corporations with our leaders. Everyone has said they would accept what leadership decides," Maken was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the meeting.
The development comes a week after the party resolved the internal tension within the Punjab Congress, with Sidhu appointed as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.
'Hope the Required Steps Will Be Taken Soon': Sachin Pilot
Former Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot, who was present at Sunday's meeting, raised his long-articulated demands for the the accommodation of his group of MLAs in the government.
Pilot had rebelled against Gehlot along with a group of 19 of MLAs last year. Pilot and his supporters had then spoken against the functioning style of the chief minister, and his supporters had alleged that they were being ignored and sidelined.
Pilot, days before the Sunday meeting, had indicated that he was in touch with the party high command over the issues raised by him, and hoped that the required steps would be taken soon, PTI reported.
In June, the Congress party had suggested that the party was working towards resolving Pilot's issues.
“The party is working to resolve the issues regarding demands of Pilot related to allotment of ministerial posts to MLAs close to him. It may happen anytime or may take time," a top source in the Congress had told PTI last month.
Sachin Pilot's position within the party is yet to be determined, the senior Congress leader had further indicated.
There are presently nine vacant positions in the Rajasthan Cabinet, which has a total of 30 posts.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, and NDTV)
