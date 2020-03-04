Violence No Benefit to Bharat Mata: Rahul During NE Delhi Visit
Congress leaders, led by former party chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, visited a school in Brijpuri area of northeast Delhi that witnessed violence on Wednesday, 4 March to assess the situation on the ground.
After visiting a vandalised school in Brijpuri, Rahul Gandhi told the media that India is being divided and nobody is benefiting from all of this.
He added that hate and violence have destroyed the future of India.
Loading...
"This violence is of no benefit to Bharat Mata. Everybody has to work in together and take India forward at this time," Rahul added.
Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders visited the violence-affected area in northeast Delhi, this was party's first visit.
The Congress leaders travelled in a white tourist bus, and are expected to make several stops in the area. Delhi violence that lasted over four days claimed 47 lives and over 200 were injured.
Congress along with other Opposition parties have been protesting over the issue of Delhi violence and demanding an immediate discussion in parliament.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has set a date after Holi. "The government is ready to discuss on the issue of Delhi violence. We will discuss the matter after Holi, sometime around 11 March. Everyone should get to celebrate Holi peacefully," he said.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )