Congress Gives Head Start To At Least 50 Candidates For UP Polls?

To fine tune Congress' preparation in the run up to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Lucknow on a two-day visit from Friday. She will be holding meetings with the state election committee and advisory committee, reviewing the ongoing preparation and chalk out strategy for the elections next year.

The party is expected to kick start its official election campaign from October 2 next month. Party insiders claim mega rally will be organized in the state capital with Priyanka Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders in attendance.