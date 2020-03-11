Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik Marries at 60
Congress general secretary and former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik, 60, married his old friend Raveena Khurana in a private function at a five star hotel where several senior Congress leaders were in attendance on 9 March.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and former minister of information and broadcasting, Manish Tiwari were also present at the wedding ceremony.
Mukul Wasnik is the son of Maharashtra Politician Balkrishna and is one of the prominent dalit faces of the Congress.
Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "Wishing Mukul Wasnik Ji and Raveena Khurana Ji heartiest congratulations on embarking on this new journey together as a couple. May the coming years prove to be the happiest time of your life. Stay blessed."
Mukul Wasnik's name had also propped up for the Congress president’s post in August last year.
