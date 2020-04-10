Congress evolves ‘Corona Action Strategy’ to Fight Against COVID
The Congress on Friday, 10 April, formulated a "Corona Action Strategy" across states to utilise its cadre and organisations to combat COVID-19 on a "war footing", with party chief Sonia Gandhi stressing on ramping up testing to deal with the pandemic.
She also flagged concerns over "massive shortfall" in number of testing centres in the country and demanded a special financial package for MSME sector and labourers working there, besides urging party men to help farmers.
Gandhi also stressed on the necessity of instituting meaningful financial incentives for frontline workers fighting coronavirus and said it was non-negotiable.
The Congress also called for special assistance to farmers.
In addition to providing support to harvest and transport the crops, the central and state governments must ensure fair and remunerative prices for the produce, the party said.
Gandhi also called for ensuring adequate support to farmers for planting the next crop cycle.
