'Concrete Offer Made to Congress': TMC's Pavan Varma Responds to Alliance Remark

"I met Mr Chidambaram in Delhi in December. I made a concrete offer to the Congress," said Trinamool Congress leader Pavan Varma, refuting Congress leader P Chidambaram’s comment on “non concrete offer for an alliance” in the poll-bound state of Goa, reported NDTV.

Speaking to NDTV, Verma said, "I am dismayed, disappointed and also surprised at the manner in which Mr Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader who has been finance minister and home minister, is attempting to mislead people.”

As Goa heads to polls in February-March 2022, rumours regarding a possible alliance between the TMC and Congress started churning, with P Chidambaram on 14 January stating that “if anyone wanted to support the anti-BJP front, they could reach out to the Congress”.