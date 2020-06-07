Several complaints of a foul smell emanating from different areas of Mumbai were received by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) late on Saturday, 7 June.Complaints were made by residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Chandivali, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai. Fire brigade services were rushed to these areas to locate the source and the disaster control room was alerted.Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray appealed to the people to stay indoors. “With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. @mybmc is actively monitoring this situation,” he tweeted.Human Error, Negligence & Lockdown Caused Vizag Gas Leak: ExpertsBMC tweeted later assuring the situation is under control. It said 17 fire appliances were on the field equipped with public announcement system and ready to deal with any response. Even hazmat vehicles were ready for emergency.“All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated,” read the tweet.‘No Leakage Found at Given Locations’: Fire BrigadeThe Mumbai Fire Brigade said early on Sunday that no gas leakage was found at the given locations."Further calls were received from Powai and leakage smell was felt in Andheri. Total 17 fire engines were deputed for the search of gas leakage and it was announced to not panic. Hazmat vehicles were ready for emergency," it said, according to news agency ANI.Its chief fire officer added that investigation is underway by senior officials, with HPCL, BPCL, MGL, RCF and the police being informed.Mumbai residents took to Twitter complaining of the unpleasant smell. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.