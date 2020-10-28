Coal Scam: Delhi HC Suspends 3-Yr-Jail Term of Former MoS Ray

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 27 October, suspended the sentencing of former Union minister Dilip Ray in a case related to irregularities in Jharkhand coal block allocation in 1999.

The court has granted bail to the former Union minister.

This comes a day after Ray was awarded three years in jail by a Special CBI Court in a coal scam case. The court had also fined Ray with a bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for Ray, had challenged both – the conviction dated 6 October and sentencing on Monday of Ray by Judge Bharat Parashar, reported Hindustan Times.