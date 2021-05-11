Cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag; Shops, Buildings Damaged

A cloudburst occurred in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag around 5 pm on Tuesday, 11 May, leaving several shops and houses damaged. However, no casualty has been reported so far, reported ANI.

DGP Ashok Kumar said that SDRF teams are on their way to the spot. The water level is rising at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

“Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet,” he said, according to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

