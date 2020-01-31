‘Clean Drinking Water, Cheap Wheat Flour’: BJP’s Delhi Manifesto
The BJP on Friday, 31 January, released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, and asserted that the party will change the city's future.
The document was released in presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and MPs.
Addressing the media, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the party will run the "bullet train" of development in the national capital.
BJP in its manifesto has promised wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water to every households and supply of clean drinking water to every household.
To boost employment, it will also conduct recruitment on all vacant government posts
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the party will form a colony development board for the development of the new authorised colonies in the national capital. The party promised it will formulate a scheme to encourage and provide financial assistance to the cycle rickshaw pullers to switch to e-rickshaws.
'House for all by 2022' and better connectivity are also BJP's promise to the city.
The BJP manifesto also mentioned that an 'Economic Backward Classes Commission' will be set up for the development of the economically backward people (EWS) in the general class
‘Clean Drinking Water for All by 2024’
‘Sankalp Patra’ also promises 10,000 green buses, a Green Industry Corridor to check air pollution. It also promised Delhi Yamuna Development Board for cleaning the Yamuna.
On the education front, the manifesto states that 10 new colleges, a cycle for EWS girls in Class 9 and 12 and an e-scooty and helmet for EWS girls under the 'Beti Bacho, Beti Padhao' scheme.
The party also promised piped drinking water for all by 2024 along with the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas schemes in the city.
AAP Hits Out at BJP’s Manifesto, Calls it 'Barbadi Patra'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP's manifesto has proved that it will stop facilities like free electricity and water given by the Delhi government.
"Manifesto of BJP proved that if you vote for them then your free electricity, free water and free bus journey will be stopped. Think and vote," he said in a tweet
Calling the BJP manifesto for Delhi polls a "barbadi patra", the AAP said it clearly showed the saffron party wants to end all welfare schemes started by the city government.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said their manifesto is a "barbadi patra" (recipe for destruction) and showed the BJP aims to end the health benefits given by the Delhi government
The 56-page document in Hindi has a large picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- the face for BJP for the Delhi Assembly elections. The cover page also has the picture of BJP President J.P. Nadda and city chief Manoj Tiwari.