‘Citizenship Law Nothing to Do With Indian Muslims’: Shahi Imam
Amid the current unrest around the country over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that “no Indian Muslims will be affected by CAA.”
He said, “There is a difference between Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). While CAA has become a law, NRC has only been announced, it has not yet become a law.”
Protests have erupted across universities in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kerala, Chennai, to name a few, ever since there was police action against Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Sunday, 15 December.
Bukhari added that to protest is a democratic right and “no one can stop people from doing it.”
He added, “However, it is important that protests are done under control, and keeping our emotions in control is the most important part.”
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the implementation of the law and issued notice to the Centre on a total of 59 PILs challenging the constitutional validity of the new provision.
(With inputs from ANI)
