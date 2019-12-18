‘Citizenship Law Nothing to Do With Indian Muslims’: Shahi Imam

Amid the current unrest around the country over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that “no Indian Muslims will be affected by CAA.”

He said, “There is a difference between Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). While CAA has become a law, NRC has only been announced, it has not yet become a law.”

Protests have erupted across universities in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kerala, Chennai, to name a few, ever since there was police action against Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Sunday, 15 December.