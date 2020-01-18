‘Citizenship Isn’t Just About Rights, But Also About Duties’: CJI

On education, the CJI said, "Closely connected with the idea of education is the idea of discipline and I understand that there is growing resentment in some areas about the idea of discipline. But the word discipline does not mean what it has come to mean today.

"Discipline comes from the word disciple and the word disciple comes from learning. It is the state of mind in which one can learn endlessly any subject. Education is the state of mind for disciples and that state of mind is discipline," he said.

"Martin Luther (King Jr) is again somebody who was concerned with discipline and indiscipline as we know it. He said something very insightful. He said the function of education is to teach one to think intensively and critically.

Intelligence plus character- that is the true goal of education," Bobde said.