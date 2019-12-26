UP Police Releases Footage of Alleged Anti-CAA Violence in Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, 26 December, released footage, purportedly showing protesters pelting stones in Sambhal during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

During the anti-CAA protest, one person has been killed in Sambhal.

Meanwhile, a report from Sambhal said the district administration has issued notices to 26 people for their alleged involvement in damaging properties during protests against the amended citizenship law, asking them to explain their position or pay for the loss.