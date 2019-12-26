UP Police Releases Footage of Alleged Anti-CAA Violence in Sambhal
Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, 26 December, released footage, purportedly showing protesters pelting stones in Sambhal during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
During the anti-CAA protest, one person has been killed in Sambhal.
Meanwhile, a report from Sambhal said the district administration has issued notices to 26 people for their alleged involvement in damaging properties during protests against the amended citizenship law, asking them to explain their position or pay for the loss.
A preliminary probe in anti-CAA violence in Kanpur suggested the role of Bangladeshis and Kashmiris, the police said on Thursday.
“Police investigation has revealed that violence during the protests against CAA on two consecutive days on Friday and Saturday in Kanpur was happened in an organised manner,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Anand Deo Tiwari said.
Alleging the BJP government is “afraid” of Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to know when a probe into “police brutality” on protesters in the state will be ordered.
“The government is afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity. It is making allegations that people are criminals. It wants to confiscate property of the poor. It is commenting on people's dress... Threatening to take revenge from citizens,” he said.
He added, “The government should tell (people) when will it initiate probe into police brutality.”
(With inputs from PTI)
