CAA Stir: Sec 144 in Mandi House, Protesters Move to Jantar Mantar

Section 144 was imposed in Delhi's Mandi House, as the administration denied permission to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Heavy police personnel was deployed in anticipation of an agitation.

The protesters, after gathering at Mandi House, started marching towards Jantar Mantar, where the Delhi police has allowed people to protest.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Anil Mittal had confirmed that the permission at Mandi House was denied and Section 144 was imposed, in anticipation of protests.