Those Born Before July 1987 Are Indian Citizens: Govt Official
Anyone born in India before 1 July 1987 or whose parents were born before that date are bona fide Indian citizens according to law and need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC, a top government official said on Friday, 20 December.
According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, people of the country, except those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant are also considered Indian citizens.
Amendments Introduced in 2004
Those who are born in India before 1 July 1987 or whose parents were born in the country before that year are considered Indians under naturalisation as per the law, the official said.
In case of Assam, the cut off date for identification of an Indian citizen is 1971.
Asked about the possibility of rolling out the NRC for the whole country, the official said it was pre-mature to say anything on it as there has been no discussion on it.
According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, anyone who was born in India on or after 26 January 1950 but before 1 July 1987, anyone who was born in India on or after 1 July 1987 but before 3 December 2004 and where either of parents is a citizen of India at the time of birth are bona fide Indian citizens.
Those born outside India on or after 10 December 1992 but before 3 December 2004, and whose parent was citizen of India by birth at the time of his or her birth are also Indians.
If anyone was born in India on or after 3 December, 2004 and if both the parents are citizens of India or one of the parents is a citizen of India and the other is not an illegal migrant at the time of his or her birth are also Indian citizens.
Violent protests have taken place in different parts of the country after the Parliament passed the contentious legislation last week. At least three people were killed in police firing during protests in Assam, two others in Mangaluru and one in Lucknow.
Protests were staged against the CAA as well as possible rolling out of NRC for the whole country.
According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 31 December 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.
No Citizen Will Be Harassed to Prove Citizenship: MHA
No Indian citizen will be unduly harassed or put to inconvenience by asking to prove citizenship by showing documents like birth certificates of parents or grandparents dating back to a period before 1971, the Home Ministry said on Friday.
"#Citizenship of India may be proved by giving any document relating to date of birth or place of birth or both. Such a list is likely to include a lot of common documents to ensure that no Indian citizen is unduly harassed or put to inconvenience," the spokesperson said.
A well laid-out procedure in this regard will be issued by the home ministry.
"Indian citizens do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents like identity cards, birth certificates etc of parents/grandparents dating back to pre-1971 situation," the spokesperson said.
