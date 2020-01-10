Citizenship Amendment Act Comes Into Effect From 10 January

The Centre on Friday announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will come into force from 10 January.

In a gazette notification, the Union home ministry said the act under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, will come into force from 10 January.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of the section 1 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central government hereby appoints the 10th day of January, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification said.