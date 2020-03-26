‘We Thank India for Their Support’: China on Fighting COVID-19

“The Indian side has provided medical supplies to China. Indian people have supported China's fight against the epidemic in various ways. We express appreciation and thanks for that,” she said. China, she said, has timely shared its experience of prevention and control and diagnosis and treatment since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Recently, China held an online video conference to brief 19 Eurasian and South Asian countries, including India, on China's experience, the spokesperson pointed out. “We believe that the Indian people will win the battle at an early date. China will continue to fight the pandemic together with India and other countries, enhance cooperation in multilateral platforms such as G20 and BRICS, contribute our wisdom and strength to better address the global challenges and promote the health and well-being of all mankind,” Ji Rong said.