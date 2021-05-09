CMs, Oppn Leaders Write Letters to Centre as 2nd Wave Spreads

As India scrambles to contain a devastating second COVID-19 wave, chief ministers and opposition leaders are reaching out to Prime Minster Narendra Modi asking for relief and an increase in vaccine supply.



PM Modi on Sunday, 9 May, spoke to the CMs of the some of worst-COVID hit states of Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka and Uttarakhand. In response, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urged the PM to increase the total quota of oxygen to 300 MT and ensure urgent supplies of vaccine for the state, which is facing shortages on both counts.

Since winning the West Bengal elections and taking office, CM Mamata Banerjee has penned three letters to PM Narendra Modi, the last highlighting a potential oxygen supply crisis in the state and requesting tax waivers on the import of COVID-related medicines and equipment.