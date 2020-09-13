Chief Justice Bobde Says SC May Impart Mental Health Advice

He emphasised that a judge is called upon to play a whole range of roles including that of arbiter, mediator, counsellor, sociologist, etc; and in the midst of all this, adjudicate disputes presented to him in a manner that is cognisant of constitutional aspirations and social realities.



Justice DY Chandrachud quoted a passage from the book in which Justice Banumathi had written that judges must remain judges even after they retire. Justice Banumathi has displayed great dignity after retirement, added Justice Chandrachud. He spoke about the work done so far by the Supreme Court E-committee, of which he is the chairperson, and cited data of cases at the district level during the pandemic. He said 12.69 lakh cases were disposed of out of nearly 28.6 lakh cases, which were registered at the district level during the pandemic.