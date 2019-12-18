What’s the Meaning of Such Challenges: Chidambaram Slams PM on CAA
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday, 18 December, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Pakistan citizenship jibe at the main opposition party.
He was responding to the challenge posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Opposition to publicly declare that they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis.
Loading...
At a poll rally in Jharkhand, Modi had said, "I give an open challenge to the Congress and its friends from this land of the brave ... If they have courage, let them openly announce that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis."
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)